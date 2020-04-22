All Family Health La Clinica locations remain open with modifications
0 comments

All Family Health La Clinica locations remain open with modifications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mauston and Friendship, Family Health La Clinica’s locations remain open with some modifications. All patients are screened over the phone and at the door. The clinical teams determine if it is appropriate for a face-to-face visit. Reach any of the locations by calling 1-800-942-5330.

• Hours of Operation: Dental services in the Mauston office remain open for urgent and emergency dental needs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For Behavioral Health and Substance Recovery in Friendship, offices remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Lab Services: Drive-up lab services available patients.

• Resource Hotline: A COVID-19 Resource/Support Line staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-920-787-9450.

• New Job Openings: La Clinica is hiring bilingual community health educators and a project manager to work with the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker project. La Clinica is also hiring a mind-body program manager/case manager. For details, visit famhealth.com/careers.

• Mask Donations: La Clinica is accepting cloth mask donations. For more information on donations, visit famhealth.com/mask-donations-for-healthcare-workers.

For more information, visit famhealth.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News