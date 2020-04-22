All Family Health La Clinica locations remain open with modifications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mauston and Friendship, Family Health La Clinica’s locations remain open with some modifications. All patients are screened over the phone and at the door. The clinical teams determine if it is appropriate for a face-to-face visit. Reach any of the locations by calling 1-800-942-5330.

• Hours of Operation: Dental services in the Mauston office remain open for urgent and emergency dental needs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For Behavioral Health and Substance Recovery in Friendship, offices remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Lab Services: Drive-up lab services available patients.

• Resource Hotline: A COVID-19 Resource/Support Line staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-920-787-9450.

• New Job Openings: La Clinica is hiring bilingual community health educators and a project manager to work with the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker project. La Clinica is also hiring a mind-body program manager/case manager. For details, visit famhealth.com/careers.