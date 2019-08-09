All Sky earns top honors at Big Top Parade

All Sky Energy's float, complete with solar panel and commercial-grade fan, was named the best commercial entry in the July 20 Big Top Parade. Pictured, from left, are Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Hornby and All Sky owners Lisa and Keith Kahlow.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)