Allen has 3 quilts featured in quilt show

Three quilts, "Mystical Forest,” “54 Pickup” and “Solitude,”  from Kathryn Allen of Fall River, will be featured at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Quilts accepted in the Quilt Contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each category, and one quilt is awarded as “Best of Show.” One quilt is also selected to receive the Viewers' Choice award by those who attend the event.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; quilt exhibits; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.

For more information and COVID protocols, visit quiltshow.com to register and explore the event schedule.

