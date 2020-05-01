Alliant Energy adds solar, battery system at DNR site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Alliant Energy solar generation and battery storage project will provide power to a park building and cabin when they reopen later this year just south of Sauk City. The new system replaces an overhead line that previously brought electricity to the Department of Natural Resources structures.

An Alliant Energy project team collaborated with DNR staff and found a creative, clean-energy and cost-effective solution called a microgrid. Microgrids are a compressed version of the larger electric grid and provide power to a smaller area. It includes a small solar array and an affiliated battery to store the renewable power and operates separately from the larger grid.

It includes a six-kilowatt solar generation system, a 42-kilowatt-hour battery, a charge controller, inverter and cellular communications. It will provide power for lighting and a water pump at the DNR building and cabin in the more than 800-acre Black Hawk Unit of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.