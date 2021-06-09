Alliant Energy provides meals for families

MADISON — More than 150 food pantries in Iowa and Wisconsin received more than 73,500 meals as Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to support local families in need. Throughout March and April, Alliant Energy provided three meals to a food pantry for each customer who enrolled in My Account, the company’s online account management tool, according to a May 27 press release.
More than 24,500 customers contributed to support local food pantries, resulting in a nearly $25,000 donation from Alliant Energy to local food pantries. Each dollar donated to a food pantry buys approximately three meals.
Area food pantries include Adams Food Pantry, Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry, Beyond Blessed, Food Pantry of Spring Green, Living Hope Food Pantry, Portage Food Pantry, Reach Out Lodi, Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, Waupun Food Pantry and Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry - Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc.
A complete list of food pantries receiving funds is available at alliantenergy.com/myaccountmeals.