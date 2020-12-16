Almost $28K donated to food pantry

The Bank of Mauston hosted its 37th annual Food Pantry Drive from Nov. 7-Dec. 4, where area residents were encouraged to visit any of its six locations and drop off monetary donations. The donations, totaling $7,193.19, were then donated to the Mauston Food Sharing Pantry that serves the branch’s community.

The bank also partnered with the Mauston High School Key Club’s annual food drive where they raised $6,827. Bank of Mauston matched 100% of the funds raised at its locations as well as the Mauston High School for a total match of $13,440.19 and total donation of $27,980.38, making 2020 the largest donation year-to-date.

The food drive is a tradition started by the late BOM chairman Tom Schmidt 37 years ago and Bank of Mauston is proud to carry on this legacy. To honor his stewardship, BOM will be memorializing the annual food drive in his name.

For more information, visit bankofmauston.com.