Daryl and Brenda Schoenfeld of Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly donated the $895 proceeds from its round up at the register promotion to the Clarence Keske VFW Post 1163 of Beaver Dam on Sept. 30.
Almost $900 donated to BD VFW
