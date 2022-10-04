 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Almost $900 donated to BD VFW

  • 0

Daryl and Brenda Schoenfeld of Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly donated the $895 proceeds from its round up at the register promotion to the Clarence Keske VFW Post 1163 of Beaver Dam on Sept. 30.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News