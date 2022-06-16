Alsum wins FFA Turf Grass Management award

The 2022 winner in Turf Grass Management is Colton Alsum of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA. The Turf Grass Management Proficiency is sponsored by the Fennimore FFA Alumni.

Alsum began working for D & D Lawn Service, LLC in middle school. He helps load trucks, does edging, trims lawn, spreads fertilizer, and daily maintenance of equipment. He also owns and operates his own lawn mowing business, Colton’s Cuts. Managing a business of his own has allowed him to understand the importance in financial planning and record keeping and maintaining positive customer relations while furthering his experience in lawn care.

Alsum will find out this summer if he is selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, he will compete at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more information, visit wisconsinaged.org.