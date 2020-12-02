 Skip to main content
Alternate side parking in effect
Alternate side parking in effect

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department reminds residents that alternate side parking from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily is now in effect until March 31, 2021. On even dates park on even side, odd dates park on odd side regardless of the weather conditions and holidays.

This rule does not apply to areas where parking is only allowed on one side of the street.

Beware of two odd days in a row; for example Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

