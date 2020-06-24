Alto Fair cancelled, fireworks on
0 comments

Alto Fair cancelled, fireworks on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALTO — The Alto Fair has been an annual tradition since 1946 showcasing 4-H and the agricultural community with educational displays, vendors and sponsors.

Due to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and the state prohibiting 4-H from public events, the Alto Fair board has decided to cancel the Aug. 12-13 event.

The livestock team is looking at possibly providing an online auction event for livestock exhibitors.

The 74th Alto Fair fireworks will be held at dusk Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Alto Fairgrounds. For more information, visit altofair.com.

The 75th Alto Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-12, 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$3,900 donated to food pantry

Viking Village Foods, Viking Liquor, BP Viking Express Mart and customers raised $3,940.54 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, according to a …

Community

Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Fin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News