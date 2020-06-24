Alto Fair cancelled, fireworks on

ALTO — The Alto Fair has been an annual tradition since 1946 showcasing 4-H and the agricultural community with educational displays, vendors and sponsors.
Due to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and the state prohibiting 4-H from public events, the Alto Fair board has decided to cancel the Aug. 12-13 event.
The livestock team is looking at possibly providing an online auction event for livestock exhibitors.
The 74th Alto Fair fireworks will be held at dusk Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Alto Fairgrounds. For more information, visit altofair.com.
The 75th Alto Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-12, 2021.
