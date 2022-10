Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th anniversary from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

This was to be the 60th anniversary of the school opening but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.

Refreshments will be served. There is no charge, but an offering jug will be set up to help cover the cost of rental and refreshments. The event is open to the public.