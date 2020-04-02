Alzheimer’s programs still offered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All Alzheimer’s Association programs and services are still available to Wisconsin families. Meetings, events and participation, both in internal and external activities, will be conducted online or by phone whenever possible. For details, visit alz.org/wi.

Follow these links for free programs. Classes and training at https://training.alz.org; online tools, alz.org/help-support/resources/online-tools; caregivers’ forum and message board, alzconnected.org; roadmap for approaching Alzheimer’s, alzheimersnavigator.org; virtual support groups and virtual education programs, communityresourcefinder.org.

A caregiver telephone support group provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers via telephone. These groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health. Meetings are scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call to pre-register. Once registered, dial-in instructions will be provided.