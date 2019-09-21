More than 250 people stepped forward to give hope to local residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at the Columbia/Marquette County Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 8.
The event at Riverside Park in Portage raised more than $30,550 to support local programs and services for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia and their caregivers.
Online donations will be accepted until mid-November at alzwisc.org" target="_blank">alzwisc.org.
This year’s Pat Wilson Circle of Care Humanitarian Award went to Cheryl Mielke of the team from Prairie Bonnet Lutheran Church.
Outreach Specialist Janet Wiegel presented her with the award saying that, “Cheryl has been a big part of the Alzheimer’s Walk in Portage for 13 years. Cheryl has worked diligently to raise funds for those going through Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was a caregiver for her mother-in-law and then her own mother who had Alzheimer’s. Cheryl has tirelessly put the care of others ahead of her own needs. We wanted to take a moment and thank her for all she’s done over the years to help us raise funds to help families in the Columbia/Marquette counties dealing with this disease.”
All programs are free. For a full list of programs and services, visit alzwisc.org.
