Alzheimer’s walk raises $31K
More than 250 people stepped forward to give hope to locals living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at the 19th annual Sauk County Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 28 at Mary Rountree Evans Park sponsored by the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. The event raised more than $31,000 to support local programs and services for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia and their caregivers.

The fundraiser total will continue to increase as event totals are calculated. Online donations can be accepted until mid-November at alzwisc.org.

The family teams raising the most funds were, Precious Jules raising $2,450; Lion’s Pride, $1,643; and Rockin’ Ritas, $1,452.

Baraboo resident, Karen Filus, was the honorary chair of the event.

Proceeds will support programs for local families in Sauk and Adams counties affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. ADAW offers free family education programs along with early-stage programs, including Memory Cafes. For more information, contact Janet Wiegel, ADAW dementia outreach specialist, at 608-742-9055.

