Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin remains open for those in need

The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is still open to help for those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Though programs are postponed, services such as care consultations, caregiver support or resources are still available. Dementia Outreach Specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. Nancy Thacker is the Dementia Outreach Specialist for Adams and Juneau counties and can be reached at 608-516-6248, or by email at support@alzwisc.org.

Save the date, the annual Adams/Sauk County Alzheimer’s Walk fundraiser is scheduled for September 19 at Mary Rountree Evans Park, Second Ave., and Park, Baraboo. Sign up to be a virtual walker at support.alzwisc.org.

