Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin remains open

The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is still open to help for those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Though programs are postponed, services such as care consultations, caregiver support or resources are still available. Dementia Outreach Specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. Janet Wiegel is the Dementia Outreach Specialist for Sauk and Columbia counties and can be reached at 608-742-9055, 608-697-2838, or by email at support@alzwisc.org.