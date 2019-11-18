American Bank makes promotions and staff changes

During a staff meeting on Nov. 13, American Bank’s president and CEO, John Oathout, made announcements regarding employment changes and promotions for some of the bank’s staff members. Those changes included, Dawn Schmidt, named as a full-time mortgage lender; Melissa Teeter promoted to branch manager at American Bank’s Spring Street location; Dawn Hakala promoted to lead customer service representative at the Spring Street Office.
You have free articles remaining.
At the bank’s Necedah Office, branch manager, Markie Parrish, was named BSA officer and deposit compliance officer. Vice president/commercial loan officer, Amber Lowe, has been named loan compliance officer. Rebecca Anderson, has been named information technology manager and information technology security officer. Assistant vice president, Ryan Martin, is transitioning to consumer and mortgage loan underwriter. American Bank’s executive vice president/chief operations officer, Pat Frankenstein, was named executive vice president/chief financial officer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)