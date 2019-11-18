{{featured_button_text}}
American Bank makes promotions and staff changes

American Bank celebrated the promotions, change in job duties for many employees. Pictured, from font left, are Amber Lowe, Dawn Schmidt, Melissa Teeter; back left; Rebecca Anderson, Dawn Hakala, Pat Frankenstein and Markie Parrish. Not shown, Ryan Martin.

 AMERICAN BANK/Contributed

During a staff meeting on Nov. 13, American Bank’s president and CEO, John Oathout, made announcements regarding employment changes and promotions for some of the bank’s staff members. Those changes included, Dawn Schmidt, named as a full-time mortgage lender; Melissa Teeter promoted to branch manager at American Bank’s Spring Street location; Dawn Hakala promoted to lead customer service representative at the Spring Street Office.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

At the bank’s Necedah Office, branch manager, Markie Parrish, was named BSA officer and deposit compliance officer. Vice president/commercial loan officer, Amber Lowe, has been named loan compliance officer. Rebecca Anderson, has been named information technology manager and information technology security officer. Assistant vice president, Ryan Martin, is transitioning to consumer and mortgage loan underwriter. American Bank’s executive vice president/chief operations officer, Pat Frankenstein, was named executive vice president/chief financial officer.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.