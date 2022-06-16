American Legion Auxiliary awarded $5K grant

A $5,000 Mission in Action grant from the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation was awarded to the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wisconsin in Portage. The grant was used to purchase branded wooden flag bases, gavels, portable carts, a pop-up canopy, tablecloths, banners, name badge holders, and signs to bring awareness of the Auxiliary at the ALA Badger Girls State program.

“We hope all the girls attending American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State at UW-Oshkosh from June 19-24, 2022 become fully aware that the program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary,” said Danyelle Thompson, ALABGS chairman. “This will broaden the opportunity to share the ALA’s vision and possibly recruit new members for the organization and/or gain their support in working our mission to serve veterans, military, their families, youth, and our communities.”