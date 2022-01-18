AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT DONATES $700

COLUMBUS — Members of Columbus Lange-Ostrander-Hurd American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 raise funds throughout the year to support programs that help our nation’s veterans and their families.
On Jan. 10, members voted to donate $100 to each of the following: Camp American Legion, Camp Hometown Heroes, the Veterans & Family Assistance Fund, Fisher House, Veterans Day & Christmas Cheer, Veterans Christmas Gift Shop, and the Chippewa Veterans Home Courtyard.
For more information, call Post 62 President Jean Sennhenn at 920-623-4427.