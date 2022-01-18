 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT DONATES $700
0 Comments

AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT DONATES $700

  • 0
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT DONATES $700

American Legion secretary Jennifer Manssen, president Jean Sennhenn, treasurer Chris Ducat, Emogene Johnson, Pat Premo at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Columbus Lange-Ostrander-Hurd American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 where they voted to donate $700.

 MARIE STEFFEN/Contributed

COLUMBUS — Members of Columbus Lange-Ostrander-Hurd American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 raise funds throughout the year to support programs that help our nation’s veterans and their families.

On Jan. 10, members voted to donate $100 to each of the following: Camp American Legion, Camp Hometown Heroes, the Veterans & Family Assistance Fund, Fisher House, Veterans Day & Christmas Cheer, Veterans Christmas Gift Shop, and the Chippewa Veterans Home Courtyard.

For more information, call Post 62 President Jean Sennhenn at 920-623-4427.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seniors learn about nutrition
Community

Seniors learn about nutrition

Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization celebrates January birthdays on Jan. 14 with guest speaker John Kessenich of The Grainery in downtown …