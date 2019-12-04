American Legion awards local fire chief

La Valle American Legion Post 242 Commander Ben Dvorak, right, presented an appreciation award to La Valle Fire Chief Marin Milewski, left, on Nov. 11 during the Veterans Day dinner. The fire department was recognized for its service of helping to prepare the meals for the American Legion. Post member Gene Schutz also received the award for his many years of grilling steaks for the post's "feeds” and for help in upgrading the electrical system following the 2018 flooding.
