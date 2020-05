Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Earl Gulligan American Legion Post 133, Camp Douglas, held an annual raffle. The winners were drawn May 17 at the Legion Post. First-place winner, Everett Burdick of Camp Douglas, $600; second-place, Audrey James of Reno, Nevada, $300; third-place Josh Pfaff of New Lisbon, $100. Burdick donated his winnings back to the legion to be used to purchase trusses for a new handicapped ramp.