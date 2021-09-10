 Skip to main content
American Legion hosts 9/11 observance
American Legion hosts 9/11 observance

Legion Wisconsin Headquarters, 2930 American Legion Drive, Portage, will host the third annual two-day American Legion “Celebration of Freedom” event Sept. 24-25.

This statewide event brings together Wisconsin residents to honor veterans, first responders and active military and to remember those lost 20 years ago on 9/11 and features the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Museum.

Activities include:

Friday

  • Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Register to donate at bit.ly/COFDrive.
  • Live music with The Hounds from 5-8 p.m. and Road Trip from 9 p.m. to midnight
  • Museum tours and school visits
  • Beer Garden
  • Food vendors

Saturday

  • Museum tours, kids activities and Family Day
  • Live music with Alley Katz from noon to 2 p.m. and West on 12 from 8-11 p.m.
  • Cornhole tournament, 5 p.m.

For more information, visit wilegion.org.

