American Legion hosts 9/11 observance

Legion Wisconsin Headquarters, 2930 American Legion Drive, Portage, will host the third annual two-day American Legion “Celebration of Freedom” event Sept. 24-25.
This statewide event brings together Wisconsin residents to honor veterans, first responders and active military and to remember those lost 20 years ago on 9/11 and features the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Museum.
Activities include:
Friday
- Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Register to donate at bit.ly/COFDrive.
- Live music with The Hounds from 5-8 p.m. and Road Trip from 9 p.m. to midnight
- Museum tours and school visits
- Beer Garden
- Food vendors
Saturday
- Museum tours, kids activities and Family Day
- Live music with Alley Katz from noon to 2 p.m. and West on 12 from 8-11 p.m.
- Cornhole tournament, 5 p.m.
For more information, visit wilegion.org.