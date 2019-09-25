{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Post 242 and Auxiliary donate American flag

At the opening of this year's Reedsburg Heritage Days Rendezvous on Aug. 23, members of American Legion Post 242 & Auxiliary in La Valle donated a new American flag to the Reedsburg Area Historical Society's Pioneer Log Cabin Village. Pictured, from left, are Mary Jane Bean, Darcy Swicsz, Lynn Miller, Carol Nowack, Joanne Gorak, Tom Miller, Riney Nowack, Gene Schutz, and Dave Gorak.

 DAVE GORAK/ Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.