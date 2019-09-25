American Legion Post 242 and Auxiliary donate American flag

At the opening of this year's Reedsburg Heritage Days Rendezvous on Aug. 23, members of American Legion Post 242 & Auxiliary in La Valle donated a new American flag to the Reedsburg Area Historical Society's Pioneer Log Cabin Village. Pictured, from left, are Mary Jane Bean, Darcy Swicsz, Lynn Miller, Carol Nowack, Joanne Gorak, Tom Miller, Riney Nowack, Gene Schutz, and Dave Gorak.
