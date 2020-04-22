American Players Theatre delays season

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Players Theatre has delayed the start to the 2020 season. More information about the season will be released on May 15.
Ticket Holders Tickets for the 2020 season have been temporarily taken off sale while the schedule is revised. Patrons whose tickets will be affected by the revised schedule will have the option to exchange to another performance, receive a refund or donate the value of the tickets to APT. APT requests that current ticket holders wait until the season schedule is finalized before selecting one of those options. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.
Play Passes In lieu of tickets to individual performances, APT is offering a new ticket option, the Play Pass. Play Passes are available at three different price points, and can be redeemed for a ticket in the 2020 or 2021 season.
- All Access passes are $68 and are redeemable in any seating level for any performance in APT’s 2020 or 2021 seasons. This pass can be used for any performance in the Hill and Touchstone Theatres without restrictions.
- Standard passes are $45 and are redeemable for one ticket in the Prime or Very Fine seating level for any performance, excluding Saturday nights, in APT’s 2020 or 2021 seasons. Pass can be used in the Hill or Touchstone Theatres.
- Thrifty passes are $30. Good for one ticket in the Very Fine seating level for any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday performance. Pass can be used in the Hill Theatre, and for select performances in the Touchstone.
Play passes are available on the APT website, at americanplayers.org/play-passes.
