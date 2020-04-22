American Players Theatre delays season

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Players Theatre has delayed the start to the 2020 season. More information about the season will be released on May 15.

Ticket Holders Tickets for the 2020 season have been temporarily taken off sale while the schedule is revised. Patrons whose tickets will be affected by the revised schedule will have the option to exchange to another performance, receive a refund or donate the value of the tickets to APT. APT requests that current ticket holders wait until the season schedule is finalized before selecting one of those options. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.