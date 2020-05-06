American Players Theatre makes virtual film

Ten stage actors from American Players Theatre in Spring Green, participated in a film production titled “Talk to me/Love in the Time of COVID,” produced entirely via video-conference technology. The film, which seeks to raise money for APT and the Curtain Up Fund, was conceived and produced by Wisconsin creative team Jack Whaley and Curt Hanke. It features three quirky couples and a pair of individuals working with their therapist over the course of a week as they adjust to the world’s “new normal.” The film’s writing, production, recording and editing was completed in just 27 days. To view the 15-minute film, visit talktomefilm.com.