The American Players Theatre releases its 2019 season schedule from June 6-Oct. 4, 2020.
Hill Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard, directed by William Brown.
Two established playwrights hoping to refresh their careers take their show on the road. A clever and hilarious comedy, rife with Tom Stoppard’s legendary wit.
Hill Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility” by Jessica Swale, directed by Marti Lyons.
A charming romance in the 1800s from Jane Austen.
Hill Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare, directed by Stephen Brown-Fried.
Political power struggles become deadly in one of the great Shakespearean tragedies.
Hill Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “The Madwoman of Chaillot” by Jean Giradoux, directed by Aaron Posner.
A funny and ruthless social satire.
Hill Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare, directed by Brenda DeVita
An early Shakespeare comedy returns to our stage for the first time in nearly two decades.
Touchstone Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence.
Combining flights of poetry, music and dance, this show explores the tenuousness of freedom and the need to belong.
Touchstone Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “The River Bride” by Marisela Trevino Orta, directed by Robert Ramirez.
In this drama, two sisters don’t get along but one sister redirects her feelings toward a mysterious man, in this riveting fable about the complexities of love.
Touchstone Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry, directed by Keira Fromm.
In ancient Rome, Dynamene is prepared to die from grief over the death of her husband and has barricaded herself, fasting, in his tomb but is distracted by the arrival of a handsome soldier, in this comedy about love and expectations.
Touchstone Theatre
June 6-Oct. 4, 2020: “Stones in His Pockets” by Marie Jones, directed by Tim Ocel.
A unique and enthralling tragicomedy where two actors play all 15 roles.
Touchstone Theatre
June 6- Oct. 4, 2020: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath, directed by Brenda DeVita.
A provocative and surprisingly funny debate about the roles people choose to play, and those they feel forced into.
For more information and tickets, call 608-588-2361, or visit americanplayers.org.
