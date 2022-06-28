American Players Theatre season programming. Performance times, tickets and more information available at americanplayers.org or call the APT box office at 608-588-2361. APT is located at 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green.

Hill Theatre

“The Rivals,” By Richard Brinsley Sheridan, directed by Aaron Posner, through Sept. 17

Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted by Jessica Swale, directed by Marti Lyons, through Oct. 9

“Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare, directed by James DeVita, through Oct. 8

“A Raisin in the Sun,” by Lorraine Hansberry, directed by Tasia A. Jones, Aug. 5-Oct. 7

“Love’s Labour’s Lost,” by William Shakespeare, directed by Brenda DeVita, Aug. 12-Oct. 2

Touchstone Theatre

“The River Bride,” by Marisela Treviño Orta, directed by Robert Ramirez, through Sept. 30

“The Brothers Size,” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence, through Oct. 8

“The Moors,” by Jen Silverman, directed by Keira Fromm, Aug. 13-Oct. 9

“Stones in His Pockets,” by Marie Jones, directed by Tim Ocel, Oct. 27-Nov. 20