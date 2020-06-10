American Players Theatre's new schedule

American Players Theatre’s play-reading series “Out of the Woods,” play readings performed and recorded live has been postponed by one week. The one-act plays by Anton Chekhov will now premiere at 7 p.m. June 12 with the rest of the readings posting subsequent Fridays. Updates have been made to the schedule and can be found on APT's website at americanplayers.org/out-of-the-woods-a-playreading-series. A statement from APT on the protests can be found at americanplayers.org/a-message-from-apt.
Revised "Out of the Woods" PBS Wisconsin Schedule Readings will post on the following dates, and be available to view for free until July 26 following its initial posting. The full series will be available July 17–26.
- June 12
“Chekhov One Acts” by Anton Chekhov.
Three stories about the complexities of love and life; marriage and moving on.
- June 19
“As you like it” by William Shakespeare.
A quite-nearly-perfect Shakespearean comedy, featuring one of his greatest heroines.
- June 26
“Arms and the Man” by George Bernard Shaw.
Love and war collide in a uniquely Shavian fashion when an “enemy” soldier climbs in through the idealistic Raina’s window, throwing her life and worldview into disarray.
- July 3
“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare.
Growing unease over Caesar's popularity spreads through Rome, spurring good people to do terrible deeds. A riveting political thriller about blood spilled in the name of the republic, and hands that hold the blades.
- July 10
“Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been…” by Carlyle Brown.
Writer and activist Langston Hughes faces down his fears by writing a poem on the eve of his appearance before the Senate Permanent-Sub-Committee on Investigations on Un-American Activities.
- July 17
“An Improbable Fiction” by James DeVita.
A world-premiere reading of James DeVita's new play, told largely in Shakespeare's own words. Its plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts. Several favorites reunite at The Boar's Head Tavern to celebrate life, and ruminate on the state of the world.
For more information, visit americanplayers.org, or call 608-588-9240, or email jamend@americanplayers.org.
