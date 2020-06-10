American Players Theatre's new schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Players Theatre’s play-reading series “Out of the Woods,” play readings performed and recorded live has been postponed by one week. The one-act plays by Anton Chekhov will now premiere at 7 p.m. June 12 with the rest of the readings posting subsequent Fridays. Updates have been made to the schedule and can be found on APT's website at americanplayers.org/out-of-the-woods-a-playreading-series. A statement from APT on the protests can be found at americanplayers.org/a-message-from-apt.

Revised "Out of the Woods" PBS Wisconsin Schedule Readings will post on the following dates, and be available to view for free until July 26 following its initial posting. The full series will be available July 17–26.

June 12

“Chekhov One Acts” by Anton Chekhov.

Three stories about the complexities of love and life; marriage and moving on.

June 19

“As you like it” by William Shakespeare.

A quite-nearly-perfect Shakespearean comedy, featuring one of his greatest heroines.