American Shaman raises money for suicide prevention

Throughout the month of September, American Shaman, one of the nation’s leading CBD manufacturers, is observing National Self-Care Month while helping raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month in partnership The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. American Shaman will donate $1,000 per day nationwide.

American Shaman is dedicated to donating a minimum of $30,000 in September to AFSP by matching contributions generated by franchisee store sales and individual online donations. The company is also funding a corresponding month-long social media, web and advertising outreach campaign utilizing the hashtags #suicidepreventionawareness, #RealConvo, #KeepGoing and #selfcareseptember. In addition, American Shaman offers ongoing discounts for those in need, those who are low-income, and for veterans via the company’s Compassionate Care Program. American Shaman is located in Wisconsin Dells and Portage.