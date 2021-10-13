Americorps seeks reading tutor in Juneau

JUNEAU — AmeriCorps seeks a Wisconsin Reading Corps tutor to serve in Juneau this school year. According to director of Wisconsin Programs Eric Hoffman, less than half of Wisconsin students were reading at grade level even before the pandemic. Now, after more than a year of disruptions to learning due to COVID-19, the need is likely even higher.

“Reading impacts a student’s entire academic trajectory,” he said. “Reading by third grade is so important because until the third grade, students are learning to read. After third grade, they need to be able to read in order to learn. Almost 75% of children who read poorly in third grade continue to read poorly in high school. That’s why a proven solution like Reading Corps is so critical – especially after a challenging school year.”

Reading Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those age 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance.

The application deadline is Dec. 29, to start Jan. 17, 2022, apply at wisconsinreadingcorps.org.