Ancora String Quartet to perform at Park Hall

The Ancora String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. Tickets will be sold at the door only, adults, $15 and students $12. Complimentary refreshments served at intermission.

The four players have well-established individual musical careers as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral players. Wes Luke and Robin Ryan play violins, Marika Fischer Hoyt plays the viola, and Banjamin Whitcomb plays the cello. They are based in Madison and appear regularly in ensembles such as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Madison Bach Musicians, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble, and the Bach Collegium of Fort Wayne Indiana.