4- and 5-year-old kindergarten registration offered

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold registration for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam, use the N4 entrance doors on the north side of the building.

Children 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten. Children 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for kindergarten.

Parents registering a student for 4K or 5K - who is not enrolled in the Beaver Dam 4K program, should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, their child’s immunization records, and proof of residency to registration. Proof of residency requirements have changed, visit bdusd.org for acceptable proof. Children do not need to attend registration.

Registration forms are available at bdusd.org for parents who wish to print out and bring the completed forms to registration.

For more information, call Nicole White at 920-885-7300, ext. 1124 or email whiten@bdusd.org.