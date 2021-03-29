Anderson-Howley named 'Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award'

James Francisco, trustee, and Rick Miller, Exalted Ruler of Baraboo Elks Lodge 688, presented the "Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award" award to the Beyond Blessed Pantry executive director Shannon Anderson-Howley on March 24. The lodge was inspired by her steadfast dedication and leadership to the pantry and the community.

The pantry, 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, operates a drive-thru service from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and depends solely on donations and volunteers to feed area communities. For more information or to become involved in the pantry, visit bbpantry.org.

Beyond Blessed Pantry serves those in need within Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Juneau, and Marquette counties. There are no residence or income restrictions.