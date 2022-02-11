 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson named new regional president

Following a national search, Sue Anderson has been named regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin, effective March 1.

Anderson is a collaborative and experienced health care leader with a track record of achieving operational excellence and sustained growth. Most recently, she served as executive vice president for Virginia Mason Health System and president of Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Prior to that, she served as chief financial officer and chief information officer for the health system.

“Her experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping us further our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate and affordable health care services to the patients and communities we serve across Wisconsin,” said Steve Smoot, SSM Health chief operating officer.

She has advised and led boards, including chairing the National Board of Medical Examiners and the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Sue Anderson

Anderson
