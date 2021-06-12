 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Real Estate offices closed
0 Comments

Anderson Real Estate offices closed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After nearly 25 years full-time in the real estate industry, Bev Anderson retired on Dec. 14, 2020, closing the doors to Anderson Real Estate in Beaver Dam.

First licensed in May 1996, she then earned a broker’s license in November 2001 and opened her own firm in October 2004.

“I want to thank all who allowed me to assist them in their quest of buying or selling a home, vacant land or commercial property. It has been an honor to be of service! I wish you well in your future real estate endeavors!” said Anderson.

Bev Anderson

Anderson
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News