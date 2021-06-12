Anderson Real Estate offices closed

After nearly 25 years full-time in the real estate industry, Bev Anderson retired on Dec. 14, 2020, closing the doors to Anderson Real Estate in Beaver Dam.

First licensed in May 1996, she then earned a broker’s license in November 2001 and opened her own firm in October 2004.

“I want to thank all who allowed me to assist them in their quest of buying or selling a home, vacant land or commercial property. It has been an honor to be of service! I wish you well in your future real estate endeavors!” said Anderson.