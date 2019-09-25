Joni Anderson, Democratic candidate for the 14th State Senate district will be holding her campaign kick-off event from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Lucky 13 Saloon, 3299 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.
Anderson, 63, and a resident of Adams is a longtime community activist, a member of the United Electric, Radio, and Machine Workers of America, better known as UE. She serves as vice president of UE Local 1107 and holds a regional board position for UE's Western Regional Council, as well as a state board position for Our Wisconsin Revolution serving Congressional district 3. She is a first time candidate who wants to use her experience in helping workers and her community to bring change to the State Capitol.
One of her priorities is to ensure that there are fair redistricting maps that will result in fair legislative districts and an end to gerrymandering. Talk with Anderson about concerns and/or ideas for the 14th state senate district. Light refreshments will be provided.
