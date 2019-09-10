Tim Andrew has joined WDS Construction, Inc. as senior project manager. He brings 24 years of experience, including positions as vice president of northern operations and project executive, according to a press release issued by the company Wednesday.
“The addition of Tim Andrew is vital for WDS,” says Ben Westra, president of WDS Construction, Inc. “The years of experience in the industrial and educational fields that he brings will enhance our team’s reach across those markets. In addition, Tim is a great guy to work with and we are already seeing the effect he has both in the office and on the job site.”
