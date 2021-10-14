 Skip to main content
Angel Wing art installation supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Angel Wing art installation supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Outlets at The Dells through October.

 OUTLETS AT THE DELLS/Contributed

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Outlets at The Dells in partnership with SSM Health presents an interactive angel wings sculpture. This sculpture will remain in place throughout the month and serve as a touchstone for those in treatment, survivors, and those whose lives have been lost to a disease that touches us all. The public is encouraged to take a photo and show their support.

Outlets at The Dells also raises funds this month through the sale of “PINK Saves” coupons, at 1 for $1 or six for $5. They offer a 25% off discount on a single item at the stores. All proceeds raised through the sale of these coupons are dedicated to assist those in treatment for breast cancer in the local area.

SSM Health offers a reminder to make breast health a priority, visit ssmhealth.com/cancer to schedule a screening or mammogram online.

