The Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter will host its annual fundraiser for the support and care of the animals from 6-9 p.m. March 25 at The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston.

There will be appetizers while bidding on a door prizes and raffle baskets. Prizes include Brewers tickets, a Packers football, a South African hunting trip, wine baskets, and more. At 7 p.m., Glen Gerard brings the party to life with entertainment, magic, and laughs.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the shelter during business hours, the Red Geranium in Mauston, the Village Gunsmith in Elroy, Northside Mobile, or call Deb at 608-548-1411. For more event information and to see the available animals, follow Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter on Facebook.