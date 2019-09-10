Title 15 Animal Waste Ordinance Revision-Open House September 26, 2019:
The Columbia County Land & Water Conservation Department will host an open house from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage, conference rooms 113 and 114 on the first floor near the main entrance.
The presentation begins at 2 p.m. The open house offers citizens the opportunity to discuss, review and provide input on a proposed revision and update to Columbia County Ordinance Title 15 Animal Waste Management Ordinance. The ordinance, has not been updated since 1998, except one minor revision in 2018. This proposed revision would align itself with the most current statewide Agricultural Performance Standards and Agricultural Waste Management Standards.
The timeline for completing this update will be December. For more information, call Kurt Calkins, director of LWCD at 608 742 9670.
