ORLANDO, Florida — The American Feed Industry Association and Feedstuffs has named Animix LLC of Juneau, as its 2022 Premix/Ingredient Feed Facility of the Year. Gary Huddleston, AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs, presented Randall Boldt, Animix director of operations, with the award March 8 during the AFIA’s Purchasing and Ingredient Suppliers Conference in Orlando.

“What really struck us is how hard this facility works on creating the right culture for their employees.” said Huddleston. “I have to hand it to our group at Animix, from top to bottom,” said Boldt. “They come in every day and give it everything they’ve got to ensure we produce quality products for our customers.”