Annual Christmas Cookie and Craft Sale set

LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon, W4661 Highway MM, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale with more than 3,000 pounds of Christmas cookies and candies offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Crafters will sell their handiwork, hot beverages and cinnamon rolls will be available for purchase.

More than 130 kinds of Christmas cookies and candies available and Kranz Kuchen - German wreath cake, a variety of homemade soups by the quart - chili, vegetable beef, cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, potato soup, chicken dumpling, turkey noodle and bacon cheeseburger. Hot soup and sandwiches will only be served on Sunday.

Stoll's Olde 109 will serve food and beverages, Tietz Family Farm will host a Holiday Open House and Ebert's Greenhouse is open for the holidays.

All cookies and soups are prepared at the church’s kitchen. For more information, call 920-925-3547 or 920-925-3342. Cookies are $9.50 per pound and proceeds support mission work.

Pre-order forms available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1wYMneWh4izcrkdVgmiQYcX9z7nAM1Vc9yzzhomF7gyk/edit. Price is $11 per pound.