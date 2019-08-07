Annual Cow Chip Throw Festival held Labor Day weekend
The annual cow chip throw festival will once again be held Labor Day weekend Aug. 30-31. The festival will include, live music, breakfast, children’s activities, food court, volleyball tournament, arts and crafts fair, cow chip, and a 5K run/walk along with a 10K run.
Aug. 30
- Mad City Jug Band: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Children’s game tent: 5-8 p.m.
- Corporate cow chip throw: 8-11:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
- Food Court: Open all day
- Breakfast: Eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, and orange juice.
- 5K run/walk and 10K run: 8 a.m. with registration at 6:30 a.m.
- Volleyball Tournament: 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start.
- Arts and Crafts Fair: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Children’s Chip Chucking: 9 a.m. to noon, costs $2.
- The Krause Family Band: 9 a.m. to noon.
- Tournament of Chips Parade: Noon
- Adult and Team Cow Chip Throw: 1:30 p.m., $5 for adults 16 and older; $25 for teams 14 and older.
For more information and registration, visit wiscowchip.com/schedule-of-events.
