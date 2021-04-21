 Skip to main content
Annual dairy brunch planned
JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee will hold its 41st annual dairy brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 at the FWR Nell Farms, W7468 Highway S, Juneau. This will be an in-person event with no carry-outs. The menu includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, deep fried cheese curds, assorted cheeses, milk, juice, and ice cream. Tickets are $8 per person, $4 ages 5-11, and free for younger. Off-site parking only at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on the corner of Highway 33 and Hwy. A, Beaver Dam, with a free shuttle bus to the farm.

Volunteers to help during the brunch are needed. For the sign-up form, visit Facebook at Dodge County Dairy Promotion.

Proceeds from the brunch go towards its annual scholarship program, the Dairy Ambassador program and fulfilling the needs of other organizations in the county to promote dairy products and the dairy industry.

For more information, visit Facebook at Dodge County Dairy Promotion.

