Annual dairy brunch planned

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee will hold its 41st annual dairy brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the FWR Nell Farms, W7468 Highway S, Juneau. This will be an in-person event with no carry-outs. The menu includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, deep fried cheese curds, assorted cheeses, milk, juice, and ice cream. Tickets are $8 per person, $4 ages 5-11, and free for younger. Off-site parking only at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on the corner of Highway 33 and Hwy. A, Beaver Dam, with a free shuttle bus to the farm.