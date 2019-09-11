Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host its fourth annual Garlic Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The festival offers vendors selling many varieties of garlic for culinary or planting use, handouts on how to plant garlic and recipes, garlic creations. Lunch of garlic brats and lemonade available. Durward's Glen 4-H kids use a vintage apple cider press to make fresh cider and share samples. Local growers will sell honey, maple syrup, maple cotton candy, jams and jellies, relishes and pickles, pumpkins, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, and other fall produce. Agency House basement sale booth offered, kids can play croquet and tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
