Annual Lazy Beaver winning results

The Lazy Beaver held July 27 has the results for the winners in each category. A total of 34 boats entered with the vast majority being kayaks.
Grand champions and Older than Dirt, combined ages more than 100, are Jeff and Judson Steinbeck; 2:21:15. Best decorated winners were animal house deathmobile, Cameron Pukas, Brad Pukas, David Lunde, and Taylor Strehie. Men's Kayak and overall fastest kayak winner was Brock Peterson; 2:25:15. Adult/child canoe winners include, Dennis and Jake Lichte; 2:25:05. Junior kayak winner, Jack Lichte; 2:44:30. Mixed couple canoe winners, Steve and Natasha Statz; 2:36:20. Women’s Kayak winner, Deb Stork; 2:39:00. Solo Canoe winner, Eric Goldsmith; 2:41:50. Women’s canoe winner, Daniela Montanez. Tandem Kayak winners, Scott and Reagan Van Grinsven; 4:34:14.
