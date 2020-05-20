Annual Scenic River Bike Tour sets date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin Chapter will host the first annual Scenic River Bike Tour at 8:30 a.m. June 14 at Vintage Brewery, 600 Water St., Sauk City. Wind through the scenic Sauk Prairie area utilizing the Great Sauk Trail and country roads.

Aimed at bringing their mission to a new area of the state, this family friendly event will offer three route options including an 8-miles, 25-miles, or 40-miles. All routes will be fully-supported with rest stops, bike support, medical support, and cheer stations. The ride will start with a mission program and end with a finish line celebration complete with food, music and family fun.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has set a goal of 300 riders and a funding goal of $100K.

The Scenic River Bike Tour marks the first major organized ride along the Great Sauk State Trail and only the second ride the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin has planned in the State.

For more information or to form a riding team, call 262-785-4239, or visit scenicriverbiketour.org.