Annual Tiara Ball coming to Wonewoc

The Friends of the Wonewoc Public Library will hold the Father/Daughter Tiara Ball. This annual event, which raises money to support the Wonewoc Public Library, will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. April 18 at the Wonewoc-Center School, 101 School Road, Wonewoc, and is open to princesses in grades 4K-5 and their fathers or uncles, grandfathers, etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cost of the dance is $15 per couple, $5 per each additional princess, and includes a tiara to take home, plus dancing, activities and refreshments. Couples are encouraged to dress their best, although, due to the gym floor, no heels. Spectators can attend the Princess Promenade for free, which will begin promptly at 6:45 p.m. Moms, grandmothers, etc., are asked to leave immediately after the promenade to give the girls and their dates time to enjoy the evening.

The registration deadline for the Tiara Ball is April 9, although registration is limited and may close early due to full capacity. For registration, visit wrlsweb.org/wonewoc, or pick up forms at the Wonewoc Public Library, 305 Center St., Wonewoc. All proceeds benefit the library.

For more information, call the library at 608-464-7625.