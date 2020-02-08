Annual Valentine tea planned

FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Public Library, 117 W. State St., will host its 10th annual Valentine’s Day tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Free event open to the public, but reservations are required as space is limited to 30 guests. To make a reservation, call 920-928-3223.
The Fox Lake Public Library Friends offer the event to honor library patrons and will serve black and green tea in exquisite tea cups and delicate finger foods.
Jessica Michna will portray Laura Ingalls Wilder, “The Road to the Little House.” She will tell her life story and how she came to produce her literary works.